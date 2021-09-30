ajc logo
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on the pass rush

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett talks about how efforts to remain consistent have aided this season, along with use of his "swim move.'

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

