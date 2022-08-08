Falcons DT Bryce Rodgers waived/injured; tight end MyCole Pruitt signed

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers, who was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday, was waived/injured on Monday.
Rodgers was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL draft. He played in college at California-Davis.
Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt was signed to fill the open roster spot.
Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).
Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author