BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

Falcons DT Bryce Rodgers waived/injured; tight end MyCole Pruitt signed

Defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers, who was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday, was waived/injured on Monday. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt was signed to fill the open roster spot.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Combined ShapeCaption
Defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers, who was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday, was waived/injured on Monday. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt was signed to fill the open roster spot.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers, who was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday, was waived/injured on Monday.

Rodgers was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL draft. He played in college at California-Davis.

ExploreFalcons’ Grady Jarrett reflects on his time with Bryant Young

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt was signed to fill the open roster spot.

Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).

Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech26m ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
13h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
3h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
7h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Seth Vernon trying to maximize this punting opportunity
1h ago
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett reflects on his time with Bryant Young
1h ago
Falcons’ Qadree Ollison rounding out his game
2h ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
11h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top