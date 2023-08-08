Falcons’ defensive line was stout in one-on-ones with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons’ defensive linemen had a fine showing against Miami’s offensive linemen in the one-on-one drills on Tuesday at the Baptist Health training facility.

The featured matchup was Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett going against Miami guard Ron Hunt.

In the first matchup, Hunt held Jarrett to a stalemate. On the second meeting, Jarrett beat Hunt with a club move and would have easily had a sack.

Over 30 plays, the Falcons appeared to earn at least seven sacks. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who participated in warmups, did not take part in the drills.

Rookie defensive end Zach Harrison rocked Ryan Hayes backwards with a display of power.

Justin “Jelly” Kelly showed off a nice bull rush.

Defensive tackle Daniel Onyemata won his two matchups.

