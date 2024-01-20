Falcons complete interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Before starting his end-of-year press conference Friday, Snead, who spent 11 years with the Falcons, took time to proclaim his support for Morris.

“He’s going to give any organization an edge just how collaborative he is,” Snead said to the Los Angeles writers. “It’s going to be an edge that most teams aren’t going to be able to compete with. I know this, he’ll be able to hire an unbelievable staff.

“Every coach who’s any good, who’s qualified, they’re going to want to work for Raheem. And I’m pretty sure there’ll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL’s going to text him and want to come play for him.”

Morris arguably was Quinn’s top assistant as he served in several roles, including assistant head coach/passing game coordinator (2015, 2017-18), assistant head coach/wide receivers (2016), assistant head coach/wide receivers/secondary (2019) and defensive coordinator.

He went 4-7 as the interim coach after Quinn was fired five games in to the season.

Morris spent three seasons (2012-14) as defensive backs coach for Washington. Morris, who played safety at Hofstra, started his career as a defensive intern for the New York Jets in 2001.

He spent nine seasons (2002-05, 2007-11) with the Buccaneers, climbing his way up from defensive quality-control coach in 2002 to head coach (2009-11).

He was interviewed for the Falcons job in 2021 when Arthur Smith was named the coach.

Morris might have climbed the NFL coaching ranks too fast.

He was named head coach of the Bucs at age 32 in 2009. He won 10 games in 2010 and appeared to be on his way. After the Bucs were 4-12 in 2011, he was fired.

Morris has worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and Quinn.

He’s exchanged information with former Washington and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“The way this thing has evolved and the way this thing has moved, has done nothing but help me grow and develop into and ultimately becoming an all-around team, complementary-football base deal,” Morris said.

Morris also credited his time with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, former Washington coach Jay Gruden and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as main influencers.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set to interview with the Falcons on Saturday.

The Falcons interviewed Bill Belichick for the second time Friday and scheduled a second interview with Jim Harbaugh.

Credit: AJC

The Falcons have completed interviews with the following coaches:

-- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

-- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

-- 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

-- Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

-- Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver

-- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick

-- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

-- Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

-- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

--Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

The Falcons also requested to interview Buffalo interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel.

The Bow Tie Chronicles