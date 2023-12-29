Falcons’ Calais Campbell still playing at an ‘elite’ level

That wasn’t always the case.

“I remember when I was younger, and I kind of dreaded being here all day,” said Campbell, who was drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft after playing at Miami. “I just had an epiphany when I got a little older, that this is a privilege to come in the building. I just come through the building like this is a complete joy.”

Campbell doesn’t take that privilege lightly.

“It hasn’t changed,” Campbell said. “I wake up in the morning, on my drive I look forward to coming to work. Being in the building and being around the guys, this is definitely a true pleasure. It’s a get-to job. Not everybody gets to do it. I’m lucky enough to still be able to get to do it.”

Campbell has started all 15 games this season and has 49 tackles and 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and seven tackles for losses. He now has 104.5 sacks in his career.

“That’s for him to say,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said when asked if Campbell can keep playing. “I never want to speak for somebody else, but he’s still playing at a high level.”

Campbell will address his future after the season.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Campbell said. “We’ll see. Obviously, you want to finish this year with a bang. I still love the game. That’s where it starts. How my body feels and if I can still do it at a high level.”

Campbell, who has played 62% of the defensive snaps this season, wants to keep playing at a high level.

“I don’t want to be out there (playing) bad,” Campbell said. “I want to still be an elite player. So, I think that we’ll see how these last couple of games go and go from there.”

After the season, Campbell plans to get away to his favorite beach and reflect before making a decision.

“Once I start getting that itch to come back,” Campbell said. “Last year, I was surprised. It came back pretty quick. We’ll see how it does this year. I just don’t know. But I’m definitely going to relax and get away from the game before I make any decision.”

In addition to his play on the field, Campbell has made an impact in the locker room.

“Love working with him,” Smith said. “I think he’s a rare player, just the longevity he’s had. Really, sometimes guys get to the end of their career, and they’re hanging around like a relic of the past.

“Calais, he’s like Benjamin Button. Now, he hasn’t shrunk, but he’s playing with the effort of a young player. Love working with Calais. Everything you see is who he really is.”

Campbell has helped with the younger defensive linemen and is widely respected in the locker room.

“Someone who’s been there, done that,” linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “There are some people who want to share it with you and help you along. He’s one of those guys. He’s an awesome teammate to have.”

The Falcons appreciate Campbell’s approach, too.

“He’s kind,” Elliss said. “He has a great approach. He’s passionate about the game when he gets on the field. He’s a dominator. When he’s with us in the locker room ... he’s that guy, and he’s awesome.”

Campbell also helped to push safety Jessie Bates III to the front of the (meeting) room.

“He walked up to me and was like hey, I need you to talk,” Bates said. “I’m like oh ... I have to think of something. I’m like a big planner, and I try to have something at least in mind, a message that I want to give the guys. I am happy that an OG (original gangster) like Calais kind of gave me the confidence to kind of step up.”

