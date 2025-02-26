Ex-Georgia Tech players Kyle Kennard, Jared Ivey two top pass rushers at the NFL combine

Kennard, who’s 6-foot-3¾ and 248 pounds, played at Tech (2020-23) and was named an All-American at South Carolina. Kennard finished his career with 32 starts in 54 total contests and 24 sacks, with 37 tackles for loss.

He started at Riverwood in the middle of his freshman year.

“So, I’m really a Raiders for life,” Kennard said.

He was recruited heavily before signing with Tech.

“You not only have to pick a school that you want to go to, but a school that also wants you,” Kennard said. “I loved my position coach there at the time, Marco Coleman. We kind of had a little bit of turmoil out there. We weren’t winning a lot. Had a couple coaches, couple position coaches, and I decided to take a new step to rewatch everything and go to South Carolina, which turned out being one of the best decisions of my life.”

Kennard ended with 11.5 sacks last season for the Gamecocks.

“I love coach (Shane) Beamer there, my position coach Sterling Lucas, taught me a lot, modernize the game for me,” Kennard said. “I wouldn’t ask for (any) better experience.”

Kennard believes he’s a well-rounded defensive end.

“I definitely feel like I could bring a huge impact as far as the pass rush,” Kennard said. “I mean, I feel like I’m a playmaker at all things. So, even in the run game. I can set the edge or whatever they need me to do.”

Kennard doesn’t like to talk a big game.

“That’s something that I’ve always been doing, trying to make plays,” Kennard said. “Not only use words, but you do it with your play.”

Kennard, the reigning Bronco Nagurski Award winner, is not offended that he currently is not being mentioned in the group of the top five pass-rushers in the draft. He’s not in the NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects

“I don’t take that personally,” Kennard said. “I feel like everyone is opinionated. The people that are making the decisions in the room do not really have Twitter accounts. So, I mean, I just let it, take it all with a grain of salt.

“I feel like I’m one of the best rushers because everything I’ve done this season, I feel like the tape speaks for itself.”

While things didn’t go very smooth at Tech, Kennard enjoyed his time with Coleman.

“He was a great ball coach,” Kennard said. “I more so learned about life. I have a great father at home, but he taught me about life in college, being aware, being responsible, time management and things like that.”

It wasn’t all bad at Tech.

“Yeah, not even just the tough times, but just the good times, too, turned me into the guy that I am today,” said Kennard, who had a formal interview with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

He hasn’t been shy about discussing his traits with teams.

“I’m telling them that they are getting a complete defensive end,” Kennard said. “Everyone thinks I can just rush the passer, which I definitely can do, but I can make plays in the backfield as well. I can set great edges. I can drop into a flat or cover if you need me to. I’m actually a great team leader.”

Ivey has been enjoying his interviews at the combine, thus far.

“It’s been pretty chill so far, they like to get you on the board and install some of their stuff,” Ivey said. “Then they move away from it and talk about other stuff, and then circle back and see if you remember it.”

Ivey, who’s 6-foot-5⅝ and 283 pounds, came on during his sophomore season at North Gwinnett High.

“Our head coach left and went to Camden or somewhere in South Georgia or North Florida,” Ivey said. “My sophomore year, we brought in Bill Stewart from Mill Creek. He kind of took a disciplinary-type of approach and changed the shape and trajectory of the program.”

The Bulldogs, with Ivey and linebacker Barrett Carter, would win a state championship.

“So, the team continued to build momentum,” Ivey said. “And you know, recruiting started to pick up and gain traction in my junior year. My mom was super big on academics. So, my top five was like Stanford, Duke, Tech and a couple other schools.

“I ended up wanting to stay home. I believed in what coach Collins was building at Georgia Tech, and that’s where I ended up going.”

Ivey’s coaches at Ole Miss helped to prepare him for the combine.

“A lot of the stuff that is super crazy like that has to do with your own past,” Ivey said. “And there’s not anything super glaring in my past off the field. So, most of the talks are about ball.”

