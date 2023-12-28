Ex-Falcons Freeney, Hester finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Freeney (2016) was a key cog on the Falcons’ Super Bowl 51 team and started in the big game. He helped defensive line coach Bryan Cox to motivate Vic Beasley to his 15.5 sack seasons as he taught his patented spin move.

Hester (2014-15) was one of the NFL’s more dangerous returners.

Outside linebacker Julius Peppers and tight end Antonio Gates are the two first-year eligible players.

Former Falcons defensive John Abraham was on the first list of players to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, but did not advance to the semifinalists round.

Abraham’s longevity, play and stats are on par or better than the five outside linebackers/defensive ends who are semifinalists.

Abraham played from 2012-14 with the Falcons and Jets. He had double-digit sacks in eight seasons and finished with 133.5 sacks. He ranks 13th on the NFL’s all-time leaders, just ahead of Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and just behind finalist Jared Allen.

If Freeney, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers all get in, that would help Abraham’s case, which has been overlooked by the selectors.

Freeney played from 2002-17 and has 125.5 sacks and led the league in sacks one season.

Mathis played from 2003-16 and finished with 123 sacks.

Jared Allen played from 2004-2015 and finished with 136 sacks and led the league twice, including a 22-sack season in 2011.

James Harrison played from 2002-17 and has 84.5 sacks. He did not advance from the semifinalists group..

Julius Peppers, who was a first-year eligible selection, has 159.5 sacks.

Also, running back Warrick Dunn, quarterback Michael Vick, linebacker Jessie Tuggle, wide receiver Andre Rison were on the original ballot.

Here’s the list of modern-era finalists:

Eric Allen, Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Jahri Evans, Guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Antonio Gates, Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Rodney Harrison, Safety – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Julius Peppers, Defensive End – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers

Fred Taylor, Running back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2024.

Four others — seniors category Class of 2024 finalists include Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, along with coach/contributor finalist Buddy Parker.

The finalists in the modern-era player category were determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection sommittee from a list of 173 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists on Nov. 28.

The Class of 2024 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 8 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Las Vegas on CBS Television Network and NFL Network and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Freeney and Hester’s bios:

DWIGHT FREENEY

Times as Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 2 Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Ht.: 6-1. Wt.: 268

NFL Career: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers,

2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Seasons: 16, Games: 218

College: Syracuse

Drafted: 1st Round (11th Overall), 2002

Born: Feb. 19, 1980, in Hartford, Conn.

Drafted in first round (11th overall) of 2002 NFL Draft after leading the nation in sacks (17.5) his senior season at Syracuse … Named Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year while earning All-American recognition … Ran a 4.38-second- 40 yard dash in pre-draft workouts … Selected to 2002 NFL All-Rookie Team after recording 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss … Seven Pro Bowl selections (2004-06, 2009-2012) … AP first-team All-Pro in 2004, 2005 and 2009; second-team All-Pro in 2003 … Named All-AFC by PFWA 2003-05 and 2009-2010 … Secured NFL Sack Title with 16 in 2004 … Member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship team and played in two additional Super Bowls (XLIV, LI) … Played in 218 regular-season games over 16 seasons in NFL … Career stat totals: 125.5 sacks, 148 quarterback hits and 128 tackles for loss … Credited with 47 forced fumbles (tied for fourth on the NFL’s all-time list) and forced three fumbles in a game on two occasions.

DEVIN HESTER

Times as Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 3 Position: Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver

Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 190

NFL Career: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Seasons: 11, Games: 156

College: Miami (Florida)

Drafted: 2nd Round (57th Overall), 2006

Born: Nov. 4, 1982, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

Multi-dimensional player who joined Bears after collegiate career as offensive, defensive and special teams threat … Became immediate standout as return specialist, earning spot on 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team … In debut season, returned 47 punts for 600 yards (both NFL highs) and three TDs, along with 20 kickoffs for 528 yards and two touchdowns … Also returned a missed field goal that season for a 108-yard touchdown – one of only five such “kick-six” scores in an NFL game. … Opened Super Bowl XLI with 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred … In second NFL season, returned four kickoffs and two punts for scores, establishing an NFL record for six combined kick returns for TDs … First-team All-Pro three times (2006-07, 2010) … Member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s … One of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

The Bow Tie Chronicles