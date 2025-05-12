Cowboys-Eagles to open 2025 NFL season in first reveal before full schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles ended the 2024 NFL season with a Super Bowl victory, and they will begin the 2025 season when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4, a Thursday night.
The Cowboys-Eagles game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. start time on NBC, which revealed the season opener Monday morning. The buildup to the full schedule release (8 p.m. Wednesday) will continue Monday with two more announcements: one game to be televised by Fox and one by Prime Video.
Coming Tuesday, ESPN will announce one of its games, and the NFL will release its schedule of seven international regular-season games.
Three of the games will take place in London, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two and Wembley Stadium hosting the other. At Tottenham, the New York Jets will face a team to be announced in one game, and the Cleveland Browns will take part in the other. The game at Wembley Stadium will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against an opponent TBA.
The other international games:
- In Germany at Olympic Stadium Berlin, with the Indianapolis Colts as the host team.
- At Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, featuring the Miami Dolphins as the host team.
- In Dublin with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the host team at Croke Park.
- At Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers as the host team.
On Wednesday morning, the league will reveal one of its CBS games and later that day a game on Netflix. Then Wednesday night comes the full schedule announcement on the NFL Network and ESPN2.
