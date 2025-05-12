Cowboys-Eagles to open 2025 NFL season in first reveal before full schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles ended the 2024 NFL season with a Super Bowl victory, and they will begin the 2025 season when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4, a Thursday night.

The Cowboys-Eagles game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. start time on NBC, which revealed the season opener Monday morning. The buildup to the full schedule release (8 p.m. Wednesday) will continue Monday with two more announcements: one game to be televised by Fox and one by Prime Video.

Coming Tuesday, ESPN will announce one of its games, and the NFL will release its schedule of seven international regular-season games.