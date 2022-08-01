Arthur Smith pleased with Falcons’ first padded-practice

“I think that’s where the league, everybody using all of the information we have and data that we have to get smarter as we ramp these guys up,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after practice. “We came out here the first day in pads and you’re not going to have some long three-hour practice.”

The Falcons went for about an hour and a half. While there was no full-scale blocking and tackling, Smith was pleased with the first padded practice.