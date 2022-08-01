ajc logo
Arthur Smith pleased with Falcons’ first padded-practice

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, right, watches quarterback Desmond Ridder, left, during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – It was clear the Falcons were easing into things during their first padded practice on Monday.

“I think that’s where the league, everybody using all of the information we have and data that we have to get smarter as we ramp these guys up,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after practice. “We came out here the first day in pads and you’re not going to have some long three-hour practice.”

The Falcons went for about an hour and a half. While there was no full-scale blocking and tackling, Smith was pleased with the first padded practice.

“There are things we have to work on and improve,” Smith said. “We put the pads on. These guys have been working pretty good. We’re not going to go out ... it’s just another part of the ramp-up. So, you’re coming off a day off. .... I thought our guys competed pretty well today and I thought we took another step in the right direction.”

