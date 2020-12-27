Are Falcons interested in Urban Meyer?

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer has been approached by two NFL teams, according to an ESPN report.
The Falcons, Lions and Texans have fired their coaches in-season. The Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Oct. 11.
Atlanta will announce its candidates after they have been interviewed. Interim head coach Raheem Morris will interview for the post.
ESPN, citing a source connected to one of those two teams, said Meyer is considering the offers and intends to make his decision “within the next week,” before the end of the NFL regular season.
Meyer, 56, last coached in 2018 at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. He has a combined 187-32 at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.
He has won three national championships: two at Florida (2006 and ’08) and one at Ohio State (2014).
Houston interviewed former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis recently.
Other teams could have openings after the season including the Jets, Chargers and Jaguars.
It’s highly unlikely that the Falcons would go the former college coach route after things went so poorly after they hired Bobby Petrino out of Louisville in 2007. He stayed just 13 games and went back to the college ranks to coach at Arkansas.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
