Are Falcons interested in Urban Meyer?

He has won three national championships: two at Florida (2006 and ’08) and one at Ohio State (2014).

Houston interviewed former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis recently.

Other teams could have openings after the season including the Jets, Chargers and Jaguars.

It’s highly unlikely that the Falcons would go the former college coach route after things went so poorly after they hired Bobby Petrino out of Louisville in 2007. He stayed just 13 games and went back to the college ranks to coach at Arkansas.

Fox analyst Urban Meyer was a panelist at the Quarterback Coaching Summit held in Atlanta on June 24 and 25 , 2019. NFL Network's Steve Wyche, on the right, was the moderator. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

