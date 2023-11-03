3 key matchups: Vikings at Falcons

1. RB Alexander Mattison vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: The Vikings were comfortable trading Dalvin Cook because they had Mattison. He is their leading rusher, with 106 carries for 360 yards. He also has caught 21 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Elliss leads the Falcons in tackles with 53 and has three tackles for loss.

2. Vikings WR Jordan Addison vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) out injured, Addison has stepped up. He has caught seven passes in each of the past two games. He had 123 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a win over the 49ers on Oct. 23. Terrell has given up a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans and a 47-yarder to DeAndre Hopkins in the past two games. Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen doesn’t feel like teams are targeting Terrell. “I don’t think it’s like, ‘Hey, they’re going at A.J.’,” Nielsen said. “I think it’s just been a couple of times the last couple of weeks that – because Washington tried to do the same thing, but it was only one time, where the other side is seeing one or two a game as well.”

2. Falcons OTs Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary vs. Vikings OLB/DE Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum: Hunter has 10 sacks on the season, and Wonnum, who played at Stephenson High and South Carolina, has four and is coming off a strong game against the Packers. “Both are very talented, long and athletic players, who are good at their job,” Matthews said. “It’s going to be a challenge, for sure. ... Hunter is mainly on the right from what I’ve seen. He’s played over on the left before, too.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles