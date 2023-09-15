3 key matchups: Packers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (1-0) face the Packers (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener:

Packers RB Aaron Jones/Emanuel Wilson vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: Jones, a one-time Pro Bowl player, had 11 touches for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns in the opener against the Bears. He’s a dangerous runner in the open field. He has a hamstring injury and if he doesn’t play the Packers will use undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson, who played at Fort Valley State and Johnson C. Smith. With Troy Andersen’s status up in the air while he’s in the concussion protocol, Elliss will be the primary linebacker assigned to Jones or Wilson. Elliss had nine tackles in the opener.

Packers LB Quay Walker vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Walker is strong in coverage. He had four tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and pass breakup against the Bears. He returned his interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Robinson caught six passes in his debut and scored on a nice 11-yard catch-and-run as he eluded three tacklers and received a nice block from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Packers WR Jaire Alexander vs. Falcons WR Drake London: Alexander was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft and is their top cornerback. He prefers to play press man-to-man coverage. He is a two-time Pro Bowler with 10 career interceptions. London led the Falcons in receiving last season with 71 catches, but only had one target in the opener, and he dropped the ball.

The Bow Tie Chronicles