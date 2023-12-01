3 key matchups: Falcons at Jets

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-6) play the Jets (4-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Falcons WR Drake London vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner: London (6-4, 213) was the eighth pick and Gardner went fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. London has 45 catches for 565 yards and two touchdowns. Gardner, who was All-Pro as a rookie, has had a drop-off. Teams are completing 65.8% of their passes thrown at him and he has 12 missed tackles after having only five last season.
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson vs. Jets LB Quincy Williams: Robinson dazzled in the run game and pass game against the Saints on Sunday with a 10-yard touchdown run and 26-yard touchdown reception. Williams leads the Jets in solo tackles with 69. He has 96 tackles overall.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Terrell is having a strong season, with nine pass breakups and 31 tackles. Opponents are completing only 56.1% of their passes when throwing at Terrell. Wilson, who was selected after the Falcons took London, has 64 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson has 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns last season.
