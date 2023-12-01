3 key matchups: Falcons at Jets

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-6) play the Jets (4-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner: London (6-4, 213) was the eighth pick and Gardner went fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. London has 45 catches for 565 yards and two touchdowns. Gardner, who was All-Pro as a rookie, has had a drop-off. Teams are completing 65.8% of their passes thrown at him and he has 12 missed tackles after having only five last season.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson vs. Jets LB Quincy Williams: Robinson dazzled in the run game and pass game against the Saints on Sunday with a 10-yard touchdown run and 26-yard touchdown reception. Williams leads the Jets in solo tackles with 69. He has 96 tackles overall.