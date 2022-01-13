Hamburger icon
3 Falcons make Pro Football Journal’s All-NFC team

081520 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom pauses between offensive sets during training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
081520 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom pauses between offensive sets during training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Lindstrom, Patterson named to second-team All-Pro

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson and right guard Chris Lindstrom were named to the Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro second team at flex position and guard.

Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell was named to the first-team All-NFC and Patterson and Lindstrom were named to the second-team All-NFC.

The Pro Football Journal is widely respected and dedicated to reporting mainstream and esoteric aspect of the professional football. The blog is written John Turney, a pro football researcher and writer.

Lindstrom was not selected to the NFC’s Pro Bowl team. Dallas Zach Martin, Washington’s Brandon Scherff and Tampa Bay Ali Marpet were the guard selected.

Terrell was also bypassed for the Pro Bowl. Dallas’ Trevon Diggs, Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, Eagles’ Darius Slay and Saints’ Marshon Lattimore were the NFC cornerbacks.

Here’s what a reader had to say about Mr. Turney:

....Mr. Turney again this year not only lists his all-pro team, he explains why....how many writers do that? If you watch games, and study film, and have an understanding of what is going on strategy wise on the field.....you are qualified to pick an all-pro team....and John Turney is uniquely qualified.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

2022 Draft order: 1. Jacksonville Jaguars; 2. Detroit Lions; 3. Houston Texans; 4. New York Jets; 5. New York Giants; 6. Carolina Panthers; 7. Chicago Bears (traded to N.Y. Giants); 8. Falcons; 9. Denver Broncos; 10. Seattle Seahawks (traded to N.Y. Jets); 11. Washington Football Team; 12. Minnesota Vikings; 13. Cleveland Browns; 14. Baltimore Ravens; 15. Miami Dolphins (traded to Philadelphia); 16. Indianapolis Colts (traded to Philadelphia); 17. Los Angeles Chargers; 18. New Orleans Saints; *19. Philadelphia Eagles; *20. Pittsburgh Steelers; *21. Cincinnati Bengals; *22. New England Patriots; *23. San Francisco 49ers (traded to Miami); *24. Las Vegas Raiders; *25. Buffalo Bills; *26. Arizona Cardinals; *27. Tennessee Titans; *28. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Detroit); *29. Dallas Cowboys; *30. Kansas City Chiefs; *31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; *32. Green Bay Packers.

*- Subject to playoffs results

