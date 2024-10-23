2 former Falcons advance in modern-era vote

Abraham, who has a 133.5 career sacks, played from 2004-14.

He was picked up in a trade with the Jets in 2005 in a shrewd move by general manager Rich McKay. Abraham went to five Pro Bowls and was selected All-Pro twice.

Abraham’s numbers are in line with Jared Allen (136 sacks) and Robert Mathis (123 sacks), who also advanced.

Abraham was drafted by the Jets in the first round (13th overall) in 2000 out of South Carolina. Abraham’s first year on the ballot was 2022.

Abraham came close to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 with the Falcons. But he suffered a high-ankle sprain while playing in a meaningless regular-season game. If he had been healthy chasing around Colin Kaepernick in the NFC title game, the Falcons likely would have reached the Super Bowl.

The Falcons blew a 17-0 lead in the game.

Bennett played most of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He played in the NFL from 1987 to 2000. He was with the Falcons from 1996-98 and was on the franchise’s first Super Bowl team.

Mathis, who’s from Atlanta and went to McNair High, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M. He played from 2003-16, went to five Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro one time. He led the league in sacks with 19.5 in 2013.

Also, Jeff Saturday, who was Peyton Manning’s center for the Colts, played at the old Shamrock High in Tucker. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

In about four weeks, after a vote by the full selection committee, 25 nominees will advance to the semifinalist stage.

Reduction votes also are occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

While there is no set number for any class of enshrines, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws call for between four and eight new members to be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

The 50 modern-era players who remain eligible for election with the Class of 2025 are:

(*-indicates Finalist for the Class of 2024. Underline indicates first year of eligibility.)

QUARTERBACKS (2): Eli Manning , Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (6): Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Marshawn Lynch , Fred Taylor*, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt*, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*

TIGHT ENDS (2): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates*

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Willie Anderson* (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans* (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jeff Saturday (C), Joe Staley (T) , Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS (5): Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Luke Kuechly , Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Eric Allen* (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Rodney Harrison* (S), Earl Thomas (S) , Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson* (S)