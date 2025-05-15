C.J. Abrams had two hits, including a homer off left-hander Dylan Lee in the eighth, for Washington.

Smith-Shawver, 22, has emerged as a reliable right-hander following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5.

Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-5) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4⅓ innings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his seventh save, a day after suffering his third blown save.

Key moment

Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch from Williams to open the fifth, setting up a three-run inning that gave Atlanta a 4-0 lead. Alex Verdugo and Drake Baldwin had run-scoring singles, and Marcell Ozuna added a sacrifice fly in the inning.

Key stat

Smith-Shawver has allowed one earned run in 19⅔ innings over his last three starts, leaving his ERA at 2.33.

Up next

Washington opens a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday night with LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) scheduled to start for the Nationals. The Braves also will open an interleague series on the road when they play at Boston with LHP Chris Sale (1-3, 3.97), who pitched for the Red Sox from 2017 through 2023, scheduled to face LHP Garrett Crochet (4-2, 1.93).

