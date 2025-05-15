Breaking: Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver shines again as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

Smith-Shawver has given up one earned run over his last three starts.
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
051625 braves photos
1 / 32
Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) throws to first base for a double play as Washington Nationals’ Amed Rosario (13) is out at second base during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

AJ Smith-Shawver allowed two hits and no earned runs in six strong innings, Nick Allen drove in a run with two hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday.

The Braves won three of four games in the series, leaving the Nationals with eight losses in their past nine games. Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 comeback win Wednesday night.

ExploreBraves executive to become Maryland’s next athletic director

Smith-Shawver (3-2) relied on his splitter for six strikeouts and gave up one unearned run. He has won his past three decisions.

C.J. Abrams had two hits, including a homer off left-hander Dylan Lee in the eighth, for Washington.

Smith-Shawver, 22, has emerged as a reliable right-hander following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5.

Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-5) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4⅓ innings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his seventh save, a day after suffering his third blown save.

ExploreBraves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. addresses critical social-media post about manager Brian Snitker, looks forward

Key moment

Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch from Williams to open the fifth, setting up a three-run inning that gave Atlanta a 4-0 lead. Alex Verdugo and Drake Baldwin had run-scoring singles, and Marcell Ozuna added a sacrifice fly in the inning.

Key stat

Smith-Shawver has allowed one earned run in 19⅔ innings over his last three starts, leaving his ERA at 2.33.

Up next

Washington opens a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday night with LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) scheduled to start for the Nationals. The Braves also will open an interleague series on the road when they play at Boston with LHP Chris Sale (1-3, 3.97), who pitched for the Red Sox from 2017 through 2023, scheduled to face LHP Garrett Crochet (4-2, 1.93).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) throws to first base for a double play as Washington Nationals’ Amed Rosario (13) is out at second base during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJ Smith-Shawver shines again as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

The Braves took three of four games in the series, with Raisel Iglesias earning his ninth save a day after suffering his third blown save of the year.

52m ago

Braves lose three-run lead late in 5-4 loss to Nationals

Wood drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Nationals end 7-game skid with 5-4 comeback win over Braves

The Latest

Smith-Shawver is a good name for a pitcher. Like Doug Fister. Or Brad Hand.

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

Braves Report: Nats series postmortem

5m ago

With Strider returning next week, Braves have roster decision looming

23m ago

Braves executive to become Maryland’s next athletic director

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.