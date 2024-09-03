MLB postseason picture: Phillies clinch playoff spot; Braves still two out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 20.
The Braves lost, to the lowly Marlins. The Mets lost, drubbed by the Phillies, who clinched a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks won at the Brewers. Another day, another lost opportunity for the Braves to make up ground and a little change in the playoff picture.
The Diamondbacks hold the No. 5 seed as of now, moving a game ahead of the Mets. The Mets hold the No. 6 seed, still two games ahead of the Braves with eight games to play.
FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 40.9% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 67.1% chance and the Diamondbacks a 92.2% chance.
Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.
Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies
90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks
50-89%: Mets
10-49%: Braves
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: None
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Guardians
90% or better: Orioles, Astros
50-89%: Twins, Royals
10-49%: Tigers
1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Sunday: at Marlins
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
