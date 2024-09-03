Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Phillies clinch playoff spot; Braves still two out

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy falls on his knees to avoid a pitch during the eight inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

By AJC Sports
Updated 33 minutes ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 20.

The Braves lost, to the lowly Marlins. The Mets lost, drubbed by the Phillies, who clinched a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks won at the Brewers. Another day, another lost opportunity for the Braves to make up ground and a little change in the playoff picture.

The Diamondbacks hold the No. 5 seed as of now, moving a game ahead of the Mets. The Mets hold the No. 6 seed, still two games ahead of the Braves with eight games to play.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 40.9% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 67.1% chance and the Diamondbacks a 92.2% chance.

Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies

90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks

50-89%: Mets

10-49%: Braves

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: None

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Guardians

90% or better: Orioles, Astros

50-89%: Twins, Royals

10-49%: Tigers

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Sunday: at Marlins

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals

About the Author

