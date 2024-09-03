MLB postseason picture: Phillies clinch playoff spot; Braves still two out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 20.

The Braves lost, to the lowly Marlins. The Mets lost, drubbed by the Phillies, who clinched a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks won at the Brewers. Another day, another lost opportunity for the Braves to make up ground and a little change in the playoff picture.

The Diamondbacks hold the No. 5 seed as of now, moving a game ahead of the Mets. The Mets hold the No. 6 seed, still two games ahead of the Braves with eight games to play.