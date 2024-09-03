MLB postseason picture: Braves now half-game out; Astros, Orioles and Padres clinch

The Braves won, which means the Mets lost. The Diamondbacks also lost. Here is what the National League wild card race looks like now. The No. 5 Mets are a half-game ahead of the No. 6 Diamondbacks. The Braves trail the Diamondbacks by just a half-game and the Mets by one game. So, three teams for two playoff spots separated by one game.

Three more teams officially punched their tickets to October baseball. The Astros clinched the American League West title, the fourth straight and are locked into the No. 3 seed. The Orioles also clinched an AL spot and the Padres clinched an NL spot. The Guardians clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in ALDS. Eight of the 12 playoff teams have been decided, leaving four spots to be decided by the end of the regular season on Sunday.

Other clinching scenarios:

*The Phillies can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NLDS on Wednesday with a win and a Brewers loss.

*The Dodgers can clinch the NL West as early as Thursday.

*The Mets can clinch a playoff spot as early as Thursday.

*The Yankees can clinch the AL East with a win Wednesday.

*The Royals and Tigers can clinch a playoff spot as early as Thursday.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched division: Phillies, Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Padres

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: Guardians, Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Orioles

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Thursday: vs. Mets

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals