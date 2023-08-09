Matt Olson on making history, update on prospect Cole Phillips and more

PITTSBURGH – When asked about setting a new Braves franchise record for the most consecutive games with an RBI, Matt Olson answered in the most Matt Olson way possible.

“Just ride the wave, I guess,” Olson said. “A lot of that is by opportunity. I’m hitting with dudes in scoring position a lot, so it’s the guys ahead of me. (The record) is a byproduct of it.”

Olson on Tuesday became the first Braves player in franchise history to drive in a run in 11 consecutive games. Sid Gordon (1951) and Freddie Freeman (2019) both collected an RBI in 10 straight games.

Olson is also the first player in the majors with an RBI in 11 straight games since 2011, when Carlos González did it for the Rockies. No player has recorded an RBI in 12 consecutive contests, in a single season, since 2007, when the Angels’ Garrett Anderson accomplished it.

On Tuesday, the record-setting walk gave Olson 100 RBIs this season. He matched the mark for the fastest player in Braves history, by team games, to amass 100 RBIs, doing it in Atlanta’s 111th game. (Wally Berger did this in 1935.)

“I think it’s one of those good, clean numbers,” Olson said of 100. “I think you look at middle-of-the-lineup guys, my job is to drive runs in, especially when guys are on base at the clip that they are in front of me.”

Last season, Olson finished with 34 home runs and 103 RBIs.

He entered Wednesday’s game with 39 home runs – tied for a career high – and 100 RBIs. In 2021, he drove in a career-high 111 runs for Oakland.

He has more than a month and a half to exceed that mark.

Update on prospect Cole Phillips

In last year’s MLB draft, the Braves used their second-round selection on Cole Phillips, a right-hander from Boerne (Texas) High School. He had undergone Tommy John surgery months before, in April.

“We feel like this is an upside pick,” Dana Brown, the Braves’ scouting director at the time, said of Phillips. “We know he’s got to go through the rehab from Tommy John, but we feel really good about the makeup and him getting over that.”

Since then, you probably have not heard much, if any, about Phillips. Tommy John rehab can last anywhere from 12 to 18 months for pitchers.

Phillips, who is 20 years old, hasn’t yet made his professional debut for one of the Braves’ affiliates. He’s still working his way back from the procedure.

Phillips is said to be progressing toward throwing live batting practice. Still, it remains to be seen whether he’ll pitch this season.

Each pitcher is different when it comes to Tommy John rehab and their timeline. At this point, Phillips is around 16 months out from his surgery.

Before the injury, Phillips’ fastball hit 100 mph.

MLB Pipeline has Phillips as Atlanta’s No. 4 prospect.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doesn’t miss a game after being drilled

Ronald Acuña Jr. on Wednesday started for the 112th time in 112 games. He didn’t miss a game after being hit in the left elbow by a 97-mph sinker on Tuesday.

“He felt good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wednesday’s game. “I saw him on the bus, he said he felt good, so they treated him up, they took him in the cage and he’s ready to go.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Reports on Dylan Lee are ‘really good’

Dylan Lee’s rehab assignment has gone well.

On Tuesday, Lee threw another scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett.

“Really good,” Snitker said of the reports on the lefty reliever. “He’s feeling really good. Stuff was really good, he was very efficient. It’s been really good so far. He feels great. All going in the right direction with him.”

Over two scoreless outings with Gwinnett, Lee hasn’t allowed a hit. He’s thrown 23 pitches.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see him activated in the coming days.