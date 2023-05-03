Gwinnett Stripers walk 16 times in home victory

The Gwinnett Stripers walked 16 times in a 10-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights (12-16) in Tuesday night’s series opener at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
The Stripers (11-16) needed just five hits to rout the Knights (12-16).
Gwinnett pitchers walked only three batters and gave up four hits, while striking out seven.
The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves, grabbed the lead in the first inning without recording a hit, as Luke Waddell drew the last of four walks in the inning by Knights starter Daniel Ponce de Leon.
In the second, a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake and an RBI single by Nick Solak made it 3-0.
Gwinnett blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 12-batter, five-walk, six-run inning.
Waddell went 0-for-2 but walked three times and drew two bases-loaded walks.
Joe Hudson was 0-for-1 for also walked three times.
Eli White was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
The 16 walks shattered the Gwinnett single-game record of 12 set on July 15, 2021 at Charlotte.
Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth