Gwinnett Stripers walk 16 times in home victory

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Stripers walked 16 times in a 10-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights (12-16) in Tuesday night’s series opener at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The Stripers (11-16) needed just five hits to rout the Knights (12-16).

Gwinnett pitchers walked only three batters and gave up four hits, while striking out seven.

The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves, grabbed the lead in the first inning without recording a hit, as Luke Waddell drew the last of four walks in the inning by Knights starter Daniel Ponce de Leon.

In the second, a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake and an RBI single by Nick Solak made it 3-0.

Gwinnett blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 12-batter, five-walk, six-run inning.

Waddell went 0-for-2 but walked three times and drew two bases-loaded walks.

Joe Hudson was 0-for-1 for also walked three times.

Eli White was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

The 16 walks shattered the Gwinnett single-game record of 12 set on July 15, 2021 at Charlotte.

