Gwinnett Stripers walk 16 times in home victory

Gwinnett blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 12-batter, five-walk, six-run inning.

Waddell went 0-for-2 but walked three times and drew two bases-loaded walks.

Joe Hudson was 0-for-1 for also walked three times.

Eli White was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

The 16 walks shattered the Gwinnett single-game record of 12 set on July 15, 2021 at Charlotte.