Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4

Originally scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. first pitch, the time was changed to 8:07 p.m. after the Dodgers-Diamondbacks NLDS ended in a three-game sweep Wednesday night. So, the Braves-Phillies matchup is the only NLDS still playing, and Thursday’s game was moved to a prime-time slot on TBS.

Spencer Strider will start for the Braves against Ranger Suarez of the Phillies. If the Braves - who trail the best-of-five series two games to one - win Game 4, Game 5 will be played Saturday at Truist Park with the first pitch scheduled for 8:07 p.m.