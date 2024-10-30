Atlanta Braves
Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman homers again for Dodgers, sets World Series records

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By News services
Updated 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman broke a pair of World Series records Tuesday night when he homered yet again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 against the New York Yankees.

The former Braves slugger laced a two-run shot to right field in the first inning for the second consecutive night, making him the first major league player to go deep in the first four games of a World Series. That includes his walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1.

Freeman also became the only player to homer in six straight World Series games — his streak dates back to the 2021 championship he won with the Braves against Houston.

Freeman also smashed the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning of Game 1 against the Yankees.

Freeman and the Braves defeated the Astros in six games in 2021 but Freeman became a free agent and signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers before the 2022 season.

