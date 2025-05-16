MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to lift baseball’s ban against Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson and others — in effect turning an eternal ban into a true lifetime ban — opened the way for those players to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame board of directors instructed one of its committees to develop a ballot of eight names for consideration as the Classic Baseball Era inductees. They will vote on players who “made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980.” The committee will meet in December 2027 to vote on which of the players deserves induction into Cooperstown.

Do you agree with the Hall of Fame’s decision? Specifically, should Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson — the most famous two of the newly eligible players — enter the Hall of Fame? Or do you think their punishment should continue?