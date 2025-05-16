Breaking: BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

What do you think? Do Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe belong in the Hall of Fame?

A Hall of Fame committee will meet in December 2027 to decide.
FILE - In this March 22, 1989, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose leans against the dugout fence before the start of baseball game in Plant City, Fla. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this March 22, 1989, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose leans against the dugout fence before the start of baseball game in Plant City, Fla. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to lift baseball’s ban against Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson and others — in effect turning an eternal ban into a true lifetime ban — opened the way for those players to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame board of directors instructed one of its committees to develop a ballot of eight names for consideration as the Classic Baseball Era inductees. They will vote on players who “made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980.” The committee will meet in December 2027 to vote on which of the players deserves induction into Cooperstown.

Do you agree with the Hall of Fame’s decision? Specifically, should Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson — the most famous two of the newly eligible players — enter the Hall of Fame? Or do you think their punishment should continue?

Vote here and tell us what you think of Pete Rose and the Hall of Fame:

Vote here and tell us what you think of Joe Jackson and the Hall of Fame:

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this March 22, 1989, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose leans against the dugout fence before the start of baseball game in Plant City, Fla. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)

Credit: AP

Rose and Jackson get posthumous reprieve, but gambling on baseball is still MLB's biggest sin

MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible

The Reds pay tribute to Pete Rose a day after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB

The Latest

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hits a seventh-inning single against the Nationals on Thursday.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Braves Report: More like Drake Ballin’, amirite?

How to catch Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. this weekend at Gwinnett

Braves Report: Nats series postmortem

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.