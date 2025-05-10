Braves win again in extras, will play Sunday trying to reach .500

The Braves scored in the top of the 11th in unconventional fashion. Matt Olson started on second as the ghost runner and was advanced to third on a groundout by Ozzie Albies. After Sean Murphy grounded out and Michael Harris II was intentionally walked, Pirates pitcher Chase Shugart threw a 2-2 fastball that nearly grazed Eli White’s head but got past catcher Henry Davis for a wild pitch. Olson jogged home easily with what proved to be the winning run.

Reliever Scott Blewett closed out the game in the bottom of the 11th. Interestingly, manager Brian Snitker chose not to use closer Raisel Iglesias in any of the high-leverage situations in the ninth, 10th or 11th. Iglesias has given up six home runs this season in 15 innings of work.

Friday, Snitker said that “I’m not concerned with it yet. He’s been through this stuff before and he’ll fight through it again. Like I said, the three outings prior to last night were pretty darn good. And he set the bar really, really high last year.”

The Braves are 19-20, with each of their past three wins in extras. The Pirates are 13-27. Sunday afternoon’s game will decide the series.

The Braves’ recent patterns continued Saturday as a) the pitching was exemplary; b) the hitting was not.

AJ Smith-Shawver, following his most recent start in which he carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, more than did his job Saturday. The 22-year-old went 5 2/3 innings with only one run allowed with five hits (all singles) and two walks against seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, after managing only seven hits (one for extra bases) and two runs in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates on Friday night, the Braves were unable to do much to dent Pirates starter Andrew Heaney or his teammates.

Harris doubled in Murphy in the second and Olson banged a solo home run in the top of the third. Olson’s seventh homer of the year (his third in the past nine games, including his inside-the-park job against the Reds) traveled a projected 431 feet to left center.

Beginning with their road game at Colorado April 30, the Braves hit .205 through Friday night’s game, the fourth lowest average in MLB. Their strikeout rate (25.7%) was fourth highest.

Meanwhile, in the same span, the team’s ERA (3.07) was sixth best and its strikeout rate (11.2/nine innings) was highest in the majors.