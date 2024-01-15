Braves reportedly sign a top international prospect in shortstop Jose Perdomo

Perdomo’s bonus, Baseball America said, is the largest ever for a player born in Venezuela. More context: Venezuelan outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. – you might have heard of him – received a $100,000 signing bonus from the Braves in 2014.

The Braves haven’t yet made their international signings official.

MLB Pipeline ranked Perdomo, who is 17 years old, as the No. 3 prospect in this year’s international class.

Perdomo could be near the top of Atlanta’s list of top prospects when the dust settles. He will almost certainly be the club’s top position player prospect after Vaughn Grissom went to Boston in the Chris Sale deal.

In its scouting report for Perdomo, MLB Pipeline wrote: “If you’re looking for one of the purest hitters in this class, look no further than Perdomo. The teen’s bat-to-ball skills are above average, and he ranks among the best hitting prospects in the class. He has a good feel for the strike zone and his swing continues to improve. Scouts have noted his ability to drive off-speed pitches and fastballs to all fields with relative ease, and he has a knack for making hard contact. …On defense, Perdomo is a fundamentally sound shortstop with enough range and arm strength to remain at the position as he makes his way through the minor leagues.”

In its own write-up, Baseball America said this: “Perdomo’s bat has been his calling card, with a skill set that draws comparisons to Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. He’s an aggressive hitter who has performed well in games with a simple, direct swing and good hand-eye coordination, enabling him to barrel both fastballs and breaking stuff. Perdomo doesn’t have the physical upside of some of the other prominent players in the class, but as he’s gotten stronger, he has gotten more explosive, giving him more power to go with his hitting ability. While a lot of scouts who saw Perdomo early thought he was ticketed for third base or possibly second base, the improvements he has made defensively give him a greater chance to continue at shortstop. He’s a plus runner with good actions and a strong arm.”