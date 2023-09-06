Braves magic number watch: Down to 2, can clinch Wednesday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The Braves’ magic number to clinch a sixth consecutive National League East division title was reduced to just 2 games after a 7-6 victory over the Phillies Tuesday night.

The Braves can win the East by beating the Phillies Wednesday night.

The magic number for the division is determined by a combination of Braves wins and Phillies losses.

The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 16 games.

The Braves remaining schedule is:

at Phillies - Sept. 13

at Marlins - Sept. 15-18

vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20

at Nationals - Sept. 21-24

vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28

vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1

The Phillies remaining schedule is:

vs. Braves - Sept. 13

at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17

at Braves - Sept. 18-20

vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24

vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28

at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
7h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
7h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
6h ago
The Latest

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record
2h ago
Braves reliever Dylan Lee shut down for rest of season
4h ago
After three months on IL, Braves’ Jesse Chavez set to begin rehab assignment
11h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top