Braves magic number watch: Down to 2, can clinch Wednesday night

The Braves’ magic number to clinch a sixth consecutive National League East division title was reduced to just 2 games after a 7-6 victory over the Phillies Tuesday night.
The Braves can win the East by beating the Phillies Wednesday night.
The magic number for the division is determined by a combination of Braves wins and Phillies losses.
The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 16 games.
The Braves remaining schedule is:
at Phillies - Sept. 13
at Marlins - Sept. 15-18
vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20
at Nationals - Sept. 21-24
vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28
vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1
The Phillies remaining schedule is:
vs. Braves - Sept. 13
at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17
at Braves - Sept. 18-20
vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24
vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28
at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1
About the Author
Credit: Michael Blackshire
Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC