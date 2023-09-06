Braves magic number watch: Down to 2, can clinch Wednesday night

The Braves’ magic number to clinch a sixth consecutive National League East division title was reduced to just 2 games after a 7-6 victory over the Phillies Tuesday night.

The Braves can win the East by beating the Phillies Wednesday night.

The magic number for the division is determined by a combination of Braves wins and Phillies losses.

The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 16 games.

The Braves remaining schedule is:

at Phillies - Sept. 13

at Marlins - Sept. 15-18

vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20

at Nationals - Sept. 21-24

vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28

vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1

The Phillies remaining schedule is:

vs. Braves - Sept. 13

at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17

at Braves - Sept. 18-20

vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24

vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28

at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1