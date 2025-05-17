Braves have winning record for first time in 2025

The Braves were swept in four games by the Padres then lost another three in Los Angeles to begin the 2025 campaign, a dreadful road trip that put them in an immediate deficit. Exactly one month ago, the Braves were 5-13. They’re 18-9 since, including 10-4 in their past 14 contests.

“It shows the character of this clubhouse, really,” said lefty Chris Sale, who was excellent in his return to Boston on Friday. “There was no waver. We didn’t play well, we were in an 0-7 hole. That’s tough, but everyone kept grinding and doing their part. The one thing I really appreciate about this clubhouse is that we all pull from the same end of the rope. There’s nobody pointing fingers, nobody going in one direction or the other. We all have each other’s back and we show up trying to win games.”

The Braves are welcoming All-Star reinforcements soon, as well. Ace Spencer Strider returns early next week during their series in Washington. Former National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett and could return as early as late next week.

As Snitker said, there’s a lot of season left. The Braves entered Saturday in third place in their division, five games behind the Mets. They have two more games in Boston before playing three in Washington. Afterward, their next six series are against postseason hopefuls: versus San Diego, at Philadelphia, versus Boston, versus Arizona, at San Francisco and at Milwaukee.

But the Braves have overcome their awful start relatively quickly, circumstances considered. Now they’ll try not to dip below .500 again and go from there.

“There was never any panic,” catcher Sean Murphy said. “We knew how good we were. Just a really unfortunate start. It was just a matter of keeping our heads up and keeping going knowing we’d get to where we needed to get to if we stay within ourselves.”