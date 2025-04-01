Braves call up Jesse Chavez, designate Hector Neris for assignment

The Braves on Monday recalled right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez from Triple-A Gwinnett and designed righty Hector Neris.

This is Chavez’s sixth time with the Braves, appearing in games with the team in 2010, 2012 and the past three seasons. His career stats with the Braves, according to Baseball Reference: 186 appearances, including six starts, and with 53 games finished. He’s 12-9 with a 3.09 ERA. In 221-1/3 innings, he has allowed 198 hits and 68 walks, while striking out 2-0.

Chavez was a member of the 2021 World Series champions. In that series against the Astros, Chavez appeared in two games and pitched two innings. He allowed two hits and a walk, but no runs.