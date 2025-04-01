Braves call up Jesse Chavez, designate Hector Neris for assignment

The Braves on Monday recalled right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez from Triple-A Gwinnett and designed righty Hector Neris.
This is Chavez’s sixth time with the Braves, appearing in games with the team in 2010, 2012 and the past three seasons. His career stats with the Braves, according to Baseball Reference: 186 appearances, including six starts, and with 53 games finished. He’s 12-9 with a 3.09 ERA. In 221-1/3 innings, he has allowed 198 hits and 68 walks, while striking out 2-0.
Chavez was a member of the 2021 World Series champions. In that series against the Astros, Chavez appeared in two games and pitched two innings. He allowed two hits and a walk, but no runs.
Neris, who was a member of those 2021 Astros, joined the Braves in early March on a non-roster invitation to spring training and won a spot on the 40-man roster and the active roster to begin the season. He appeared in the Braves’ season opener Thursday at San Diego, but the wheels came off quickly in that appearance. Overall, he pitched one inning in two appearances and allowed five hits and five runs, all earned. He leaves the Braves with an 0-1 record and a 45.00 ERA.
Entering this season, Neris had a career 3.33 ERA over 11 seasons, pitching for the Phillies, Astros and Cubs. He had a 4.10 ERA last season, with a 64 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62 games (59-1/3 innings) for Houston and Chicago.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
Featured
3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer
Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.