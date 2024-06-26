Braves’ A.J. Minter pitches an inning in rehab outing in Gwinnett

Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a run in one inning in a rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night.
Minter walked one but did not allow any hits. Eleven of his 22 pitches were strikes.
Gwinnett beat Memphis 5-1 at Coolray Field. The Stripers’ Allan Winans threw his third scoreless outing in four June starts, going six innings and tying a season-high with nine strikeouts. He walked two and gave up four hits.
Minter has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement. He began his rehab assignment over the weekend with an inning of work in High-A Rome. The left-hander allowed an unearned run on one hit while striking out three batters in that game.
Minter had a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 innings across 25 appearances with the Braves before hitting the injured list.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County