Braves’ A.J. Minter pitches an inning in rehab outing in Gwinnett

Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a run in one inning in a rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night.

Minter walked one but did not allow any hits. Eleven of his 22 pitches were strikes.

Gwinnett beat Memphis 5-1 at Coolray Field. The Stripers’ Allan Winans threw his third scoreless outing in four June starts, going six innings and tying a season-high with nine strikeouts. He walked two and gave up four hits.