A.J. Minter is rival now, but he’ll always appreciate Braves. ‘I owe them my career’

“I’m sure it’s going to be emotional,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t know how I’m going to react to it. I just know I’m going to come in and try to get three outs the best I can and strike all of them out. That’s who I am as a competitor.

“Hopefully let the fans know I’m truly grateful, and we accomplished something truly special. We’ll always have that (2021 World Series title) the rest of our lives. Now it’s a new chapter, and I’m going to try to beat those guys.”

The Mets signed Minter, 31, to a two-year, $22 million deal that includes an opt-out after the first season. It was a healthy contract for a pitcher whose season ended prematurely in August after undergoing left-hip surgery. While the Braves were fighting for a postseason berth, Minter was on crutches.

He admitted uncertainty in September that perhaps he would need to sign a one-year deal. It’s no secret that an injured reliever wouldn’t hold much bargaining power on the open market. But he beat contract projections, and his recovery has gone well. The Mets are banking on him being a top-tier setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.

The Braves, though, will miss him as part of the bridge to Raisel Iglesias. Minter never shied from stating his desire to remain with the Braves throughout his career. But he’s at peace with what unfolded.

“For me, the goal was — the Atlanta Braves have done everything for me,” Minter said. “They took a risk on me getting drafted after Tommy John (surgery), bringing me up, going through my failures, always sticking with me. They easily could’ve traded me or DFA’d me, but they always stuck with me. I owe them my whole career. I owe it to the Atlanta Braves and their coaching staff and organization. There was always a part of me — I always wanted to stay a Brave and always give back to them. But at the same time, everybody says it, it’s a business.

“Sometimes there’s that fork in the road where you have to go a different direction. I don’t hold anything against the organization. They have to make their decisions, but I also have to do what’s best for me and my family. So it’s hard, but again, you’d have to ask (president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) what they were feeling. I don’t really know. I just know that the Mets gave me an opportunity, and I’m super honored. I’m a Met now.”

Minter’s Braves legacy is cemented. After overcoming early career ups and downs, he leaves Atlanta among the most productive relievers in Braves history. A 2015 draftee out of Texas A&M, he had a 3.28 ERA with 422 strikeouts across 348⅔ innings. He joined starter Max Fried and second baseman Ozzie Albies as players to debut in 2017 and remain with the Braves across seven consecutive postseason appearances.

Minter was a key contributor in “The Night Shift,” also known as the 2021 bullpen that was instrumental in the Braves’ championship. He made eight postseason appearances (six scoreless) during that run. In the three seasons since, he had a 2.82 ERA with 211 strikeouts against 47 walks over 184 outings.

“A.J. has been one of the most reliable and workhorse relievers over the last five or so seasons that I can think of,” Fried, now also in New York, with the Yankees, told The AJC. “Obviously he had the hip injury, and I’m just really happy that he was able to go to a place that — from what I’ve talked to him — they’re really excited about having him and I know that he’s excited about the new opportunity.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like to pitch for a division rival and come back in, but he’s worked really hard, and he’s had a lot of success. So for him to get that reward of having a really nice contract and play for a team that’s shooting for the playoffs, I’m really happy for him.”

Minter was a vibrant personality, too, with his cowboy hats off the mound and expressive ways on it. He’s already started endearing himself to Mets fans, making waves after saying they “get baseball” unlike “the other side of town.”

He might not seem like a New Yorker — he’s infinitely likelier to be found out in the sticks of Texas or Oklahoma than the Garment District of Manhattan — but the new platform fits Minter in an oddly charming manner.

“He was a glue-guy in the clubhouse, a unique personality and a good dude,” former teammate Charlie Morton, now with Baltimore, told The AJC. “I wish him nothing but the best. … He wound up in a pretty good spot for coming off surgery and being down a while. He’s super talented. Really good dude. I’ll be pulling for him.”

Minter is thrilled with his situation. For one, the Mets’ medical staff was a key factor in his decision. New teammate David Peterson underwent left hip surgery in November 2023, and Minter heard rave reviews about the staff’s process. He’s also excited about New York’s pitching lab.

“There are a lot of resources for me to improve my game and hip,” he said. Minter previously expressed hope he could pitch another eight or nine years, modeling himself after former teammate Jesse Chavez (who was helping the Braves at age 41 last season), so longevity has remained on his mind.

These aren’t the same ole Mets, either. After spending years as an MLB punchline, the Mets are aspiring to be Dodgers East. Their resurgent 2024 campaign featured 89 wins and an upset of the hated Phillies in the National League Division Series.

The Mets aren’t a franchise that typically surpasses expectations, but they achieved such last fall. Then they continued their upward trajectory with a lavish winter headlined by the Juan Soto acquisition (for 15 years, $765 million).

After finishing tied for second in the NL East last season, Minter’s Mets will try to finish ahead of the Braves for the first time since 2016.

“Being on this side now, throwing against these guys my whole career, everyone is welcoming me in with full arms, and that’s all you can ask for, especially going from a division rival and all those guys have been great to me,” Minter said. “You have your perspective being on another team of this clubhouse, and it’s exceeded all of my expectations.

“It starts with Mendy (manager Carlos Mendoza). You can see what they did last year was pretty special. It all started at the top with him. These guys just like to have fun. They come in with smiles on their face, and it’s been awesome so far.”

And yes, his old teammates gave him a hard time about his choice.

“We have a little group message (laughs),” Minter said. “It all comes from love. At the end of the day, those guys will always be really good friends and be invited to my wedding. But at the same time, when the game is going on between the lines, that’s the competition now. I’m sure they’ll say the same thing. During the game, it’s business.”

Minter’s departure means only Dylan Lee from The Night Shift remains. Will Smith (free agent), Tyler Matzek (minor-league deal with Yankees), Luke Jackson (Rangers), Chris Martin (Rangers) and Jesse Chavez (Rangers) have left the Braves in recent seasons.

This winter, more important figures from the championship team signed elsewhere. Fried, Morton and catcher Travis d’Arnaud (Angels) were instrumental in what the Braves accomplished.

“We won a World Series together, so you always think you’re going to keep the same team,” Minter said. “People get older, you have a lot of young guys coming up in the system who are really good. There’s the business side to it as well. You never really realize it when you’re in the moment and with the guys. It’s like, ‘I’m going to be with these guys forever.’ It never really crosses your mind and it happens quickly. It turns over quickly. Careers go quickly.

“I’m getting old now. I still feel like a little kid. But your careers can come and go in the flash of an eye. So that’s the sad part about it.”

The Braves won’t face the Mets until June 17. They’ll play them seven times in a 10-game span before seeing them six more times in mid-to-late August. There’s a very real chance they’ll be scoreboard watching each other as the air gets crisper.