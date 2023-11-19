Photos: Jackets earn ACC win by beating Syracuse

1 / 39
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key hugs wide receiver Avery Boyd after Tech won an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Georgia Tech won 31 - 22. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top