Photos: Jackets stun Miami with late touchdown

1 / 15
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, center, celebrates with players after they beat Miami 23-20 during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top