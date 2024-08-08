Photos: Braves lose to the Brewers again

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 12
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues with umpire Brian Walsh after being ejected in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves fell 8-5. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)