Photos: Braves lose to the Nationals again

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 12
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Washington. Washington won 7-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)