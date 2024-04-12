Photos: The scene at the Masters Friday

AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041224 MASTERS PHOTO
1 / 8
Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain reads the sixth green during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)