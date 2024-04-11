BreakingNews
Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel

Photos: Collin Morikawa at the Masters Saturday

AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041324 MASTERS PHOTO
1 / 10
Collin Morikawa tees off on fourth hole during third round at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)