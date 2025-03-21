error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: George Foreman, the glowering heavyweight who became a lovable champion, dies at 76
Sports
Photos: Georgia Tech women lose in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Richmond in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. The Jackets lost 74-49.
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 11
Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn dribbles against Richmond forward Maggie Doogan during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. The Jackets lost 74-49. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Today’s Gallery Headlines

Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PHOTOS: Georgia students compete in state Spelling Bee

Georgia students compete in 64th Annual Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) State Spelling Bee.

10m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: Georgia Tech women lose in NCAA Tournament

Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Richmond in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. The Jackets lost 74-49.

1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: Bulldogs are routed by Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

Photos from Georgia's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 89-68.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Yalla Public Relations

PHOTOS: A river runs through Columbus, GA

Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Jackets are routed in NIT play

Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Jacksonville State in the NIT on March 18, 2025. The Jackets lost 81-64.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Photos: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United was minutes away from tying Miami until another defensive mistake resulted in a 2-1 loss.

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: Hawks lose on the road against Nets

Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists in Atlanta's loss to Brooklyn Sunday.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

PHOTOS: Delta celebrates 100 years with gala in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines celebrates 100 years with gala in Atlanta.