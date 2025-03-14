Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Jackets athletes impress scouts at Pro Day
Photos from Georgia Tech's Pro Day before NFL scouts on March 14, 2025.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Bulldogs shape up at spring practice
Photos from Georgia's spring football practice on March 13, 2025.
Credit: Yeppa Studios
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Hawks defeat the Hornets
Photos from the Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on March 12, 2025. The Hawks won 123-110.
Credit: AP
Photos: Bulldogs lose to Oklahoma in SEC Tournament
Photos from the Georgia vs. Oklahoma game in the SEC Tournament on March 12, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 81-75.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Bulldogs show skills at Pro Day in Athens
Photos of Georgia Bulldogs standouts working out for NFL scouts at Pro Day in Athens on March 12, 2025.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
PHOTOS: AJC Photos of the Month – February
Atlanta Braves Spring Training, the Lake Oconee drowning search, Professional, College, and high school basketball, Pro-immigration protests, the funeral for Roswell police of...