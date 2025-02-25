Photos: Georgia Bulldogs upset No. 3 Florida Gators in Athens

Georgia center Somto Cyril (6) celebrates with forward Asa Newell after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens. Georgia’s electric home crowd stormed Stegeman Coliseum at the final buzzer of a 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida Tuesday night. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)