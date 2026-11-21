Friday was the deadline for MLB teams to offer contracts to players under club control who have yet to sign ahead of the 2027 season.

Of the Braves’ six arbitration-eligible players — pitchers Bryce Elder, Dylan Lee, Joey Wentz, James Karinchak and Michael Grove, and infielder Luke Williams — Grove and Karinchak were not tendered contracts for 2027, making both free agents.

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Elder, Lee, Wentz and Williams were each tendered contracts, but terms of those contracts were undisclosed.

Karinchak appeared in nine games for the Braves in 2026 and had a 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings. At Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander pitched in 37 games and had a 3.19 ERA.