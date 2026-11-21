Friday was the deadline for MLB teams to offer contracts to players under club control who have yet to sign ahead of the 2027 season.
Of the Braves’ six arbitration-eligible players — pitchers Bryce Elder, Dylan Lee, Joey Wentz, James Karinchak and Michael Grove, and infielder Luke Williams — Grove and Karinchak were not tendered contracts for 2027, making both free agents.
Elder, Lee, Wentz and Williams were each tendered contracts, but terms of those contracts were undisclosed.
Karinchak appeared in nine games for the Braves in 2026 and had a 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings. At Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander pitched in 37 games and had a 3.19 ERA.
Grove was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Rays in August. Grove, a righty, then pitched in two games for Gwinnett and allowed two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Per MLB rules, teams must tender contracts to both arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players ahead of Friday’s deadline. Tendering a contract to an arbitration-eligible player does not mean that the two sides set a specific salary, but rather that they agree to come to terms on a salary between the date of the tender and late February.
If the two sides cannot agree on a salary or multiyear deal, an arbitration hearing will be held, and a panel of arbitrators will determine his salary.