Two pitchers were protected from the Rule 5 draft. The team also claimed Orioles pitcher Cameron Foster off waivers.

Two pitchers were protected from the Rule 5 draft. The team also claimed Orioles pitcher Cameron Foster off waivers.

Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club’s 40-man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

Pitchers Cédric De Grandpré and Davis Polo were both selected to the major league roster, protecting each from MLB’s Rule 5 Draft. The Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs.

The Braves made roster moves Tuesday ahead of MLB’s 40-man roster protection deadline for the Rule 5 Draft.

De Grandpré, a 24-year-old Canadian, was drafted by the Braves in the 13th round of 2022 MLB Draft. He has made 66 appearances in the minor leagues (he missed the 2024 season because of elbow surgery).

In 2026, between High-A Rome, Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett, De Grandpré went 11-7 with a 4.23 ERA and threw 129⅔ innings. He totaled 162 strikeouts.

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Polo, a 22-year-old right-hander from Columbia, has pitched in 63 games for the Braves since 2022. He appeared in 25 games this past season in stints at Rome, Columbus, Gwinnett and Single-A Augusta, and was 10-6 with a 3.00 ERA while striking out 140 hitters in 129 innings.

The Braves on Tuesday also claimed right-handed pitcher Cameron Foster off waivers from the Orioles. Foster, 27, made his MLB debut April 16. He allowed nine runs in nine innings over six games.