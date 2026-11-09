A beer can is shown on the field after it was thrown by a fan during the second quarter against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Conference declines to suspend alcohol sales after Rebels fans threw bottles on the field.

Conference declines to suspend alcohol sales after Rebels fans threw bottles on the field.

The SEC handed down punishments to Ole Miss after its fans caused a delay in Saturday’s 42-7 loss to Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi.

During the second quarter, fans began throwing bottles and light-up wristbands onto the field of play after the Rebels were called for a pass interference penalty.

The game was delayed as the field was cleared. Because of those actions, the SEC fined Ole Miss $250,000 for the incident.

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“The University of Mississippi will be assessed the financial penalty under the sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies established by the Southeastern Conference,” the league said in a statement.