SEC championship game to be eliminated as CFP to expand to 24 teams in 2027

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Quintavius Johnson (far left) and Ellis Robinson (left) are showered in confetti after winning the 2025 SEC Championship Game against Alabama on Dec. 6, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The expanded field will be composed of the four Power 4 conference champions, the highest-ranked Group of 6 team and 19 at-large bids.

The expanded field will be composed of the four Power 4 conference champions, the highest-ranked Group of 6 team and 19 at-large bids.

The College Football Playoff field is getting even bigger next season, with ESPN’s Heather Dinich reporting the field will expand to 24 teams starting next season.

The nearly $1.7 billion deal between ESPN and the College Football Playoff will go for five seasons.

The expanded field will be composed of the four Power 4 conference champions, the highest-ranked Group of 6 team and 19 at-large bids.

Selection Sunday for the 2027 season will be on Nov. 28, 2027, with the first round of games between the teams seeded Nos. 9-24 beginning in the second weekend of December.