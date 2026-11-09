Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 3-0 against Shane Beamer, a former Georgia assistant who is in his sixth season as South Carolina’s head coach. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2021)

This will be the third night road game the Bulldogs have played this year. To this point, they’ve not played under the lights at home.

This will be the third night road game the Bulldogs have played this year. To this point, they’ve not played under the lights at home.

ATHENS — A game time and TV network have been announced for Georgia’s final SEC game of the season, against South Carolina.

The Nov. 21 game between the two SEC rivals will start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The game will be played in Columbia, South Carolina.

This will be the third night road game Georgia has played this year. The Bulldogs, to this point, have not had a home night game. Georgia is 2-0 in those spots this season.

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Georgia is coming off a 42-7 win over Ole Miss, with Kirby Smart picking up his first-ever win in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.