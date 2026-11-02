BravesVision offseason programming begins Monday

Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss is interviewed by BravesVision after the Braves 6-0 win against the Kansas City Royals during an MLB game at Truist Park, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Atlanta. This was Walt Weiss’ first game as manager of the Atlanta Braves. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Programming will include the top 10 games of the 2026 season, notable games in Braves history and other features.

Programming will include the top 10 games of the 2026 season, notable games in Braves history and other features.

The Braves announced that offseason programming on BravesVision begins at 6 p.m. Monday. Viewers can tune in at 6 p.m. daily throughout the offseason for a rotating lineup of Braves stories, games and programming available only on BravesVision.

Programming on Monday is scheduled to include the premiere of “Becoming a Brave” which takes viewers behind the scenes of the formation of the Braves’ 2026 MLB Draft class, from the scouting process and draft through the players’ introduction to the organization and workouts in North Port, Florida.

Additionally, the network will air player-centric documentaries “Michael Harris II: The Dream and the Journey” on Wednesday, and “Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story” on Friday.