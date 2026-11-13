Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran prepares to snap the ball against Missouri defense during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens. Georgia won 30-21 over Missouri. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss all had their travel impacted on Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss all had their travel impacted on Friday afternoon.

The No. 22 Missouri Tigers have a long trip to play the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday.

But Missouri’s trip was not affected by the nationwide ground stop.

The team’s official X account said the team landed in Athens just after 5 p.m. ET.

Not every team got so lucky, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss all had their travel impacted on Friday afternoon.

The SEC released an official statement on Friday evening amid growing concerns. “The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend’s competitions,” the statement read. “We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses.