Projecting a 24-team playoff field with current CFP rankings

An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, site of the first CFP Championship Game of the 24-team field after the 2027 season in New Orleans, Aug. 15, 2026. (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

ATHENS — College football’s evolution continued with the official approval of the 24-team playoff this week, changing the landscape once again.

It’s a new look, for sure, with plusses and minuses that will be talked about throughout the offseason, and coaches like Kirby Smart working to stay focused on the task at hand this season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play host to No. 22 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday looking to move closer to an appearance in what will be the final SEC Championship Game in history.

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Playing the “what if the 24-team playoff was this year” game, Georgia would be looking to maintain a spot within the top eight teams to ensure itself a home game in the second round of playoffs in December (16-18).