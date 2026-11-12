Projecting a 24-team playoff field with current CFP rankings

Playing the “what if the 24-team playoff was this year” game, Georgia would be looking to maintain a spot within the top eight teams to ensure itself a home game in the second round of playoffs in December (16-18).
It’s not hard to imagine a sold-out crowd in Sanford Stadium for a CFP playoff game, but how it might feel is another story, with the average Athens high temperature on Dec. 17 being 55 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees.
There will be other challenges with playoff games being played in winter months, such as maintaining good field conditions, and college games overlapping with the NFL schedule.
But the biggest takeaways from the 24-team playoff field are a larger inventory of postseason games for potential advertising revenue and more valuable television packages, and more college fanbases engaged deeper into the season.
Some teams could choose to beef up their schedules with the 24-team field affording a larger margin for others.
All Power 4 (Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC) teams will be required to play 10 games against Power 4 competition (Notre Dame, an independent, also qualifies).
The CFP 24-team field seeding will be based on the CFP Selection Committee Rankings.
Five teams will be guaranteed automatic berths: Each of the Power 4 conferences champions and the highest-ranked team from the Group of 6 conferences (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, Sun Belt).
Here is what the 24-team playoff would look like based on the current CFP rankings: