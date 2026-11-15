Georgia Bulldogs Georgia Tech transfer shows why he could be missing piece for UGA offense Isiah Canion says his touchdown catch against Missouri was ‘everything I dreamed of.’ Share Georgia receiver Isiah Canion (center) celebrates with receiver London Humphreys (left) after Canion scored on a 12-yard reception during the second quarter against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 48-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 22 minutes ago

ATHENS — Wide receiver Isiah Canion left Georgia Tech for moments like Saturday in Sanford Stadium. “Big game, big moments, lots of fun,” Canion said after Georgia’s 48-21 win over Missouri. While his previous team picked up a big win over Clemson on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets are just 3-7 on the year. Related Story Georgia football commit from Rabun Gap dies November 14, 2026 It’s been a frustrating season for Canion as well, due largely to a knee injury he suffered on the opening drive of SEC play for Georgia. He’d miss the next five games for the Bulldogs. Canion got back on the stat sheet Saturday, catching four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Coming into the game, he had only three catches for 28 yards on the season.

But Canion’s performance means a great deal more to No. 1 Georgia than just what is present in the box score. If he plays as he did against Missouri, he could be the missing piece of an offense that is already among the nation’s best.

Georgia doesn’t have another wide receiver who can play like Canion. Craig Dandridge led the Bulldogs in receiving, catching six passes for 85 yards. Talyn Taylor shined again, highlighted by his 29-yard reception at the end of the third quarter. But Canion brings size, which he displayed on his first catch since his knee injury.

The transfer wide receiver went up and won at highest point. Like a basketball player coming down with a rebound, Canion hauled in a 33-yard reception to set up Georgia’s second scoring drive of the day.

“He’s heavy, he’s strong, he’s fast,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a good 50-50 guy. He’s hard to cover. I don’t think we’ve seen his best yet, so I think his best is still ahead.”

It’s that last part that should excite Georgia fans. Saturday was the first time the Bulldogs had three wide receivers all humming at the same time. “We’ve grown as a team, because with Isiah out, (we were) thrust in to get more balls to tight ends, to Talyn, to Craig,” Smart said. “And now we’re operating with some guys that are out there playing efficiently, and you can see that it’s helping Gunner (Stockton).” Related Story Kirby Smart updates Georgia center position amid Drew Bobo injury November 15, 2026 Canion, a 4-star Class of 2024 prospect out of Warner Robins, was not offered by Georgia out of high school, but the Bulldogs landed him in the transfer portal, hoping he could be the big, physical wide receiver Georgia needed.

While the lingering knee injury forced him to wait a little longer this season to find the end zone for the first time, the thrill is all the same for Canion. “It’s awesome, it’s a blessing,” Canion said of his performance. “I mean, sometimes we take for granted being able to play this game, especially on a stage like this. It’s just a blessing to be here, a blessing to be able to suit up and play. And I feel great.”