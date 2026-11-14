Three-star DL prospect Marcellus Young Casario committed to Georgia back on June 15, 2026. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound future defensive end was born in Canada and played for boarding school power Rabun Gap in northeast Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Rabun Gap released statement Friday saying that a student had died after a ‘medical incident.’

Rabun Gap released statement Friday saying that a student had died after a ‘medical incident.’

Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario died Friday.

The news was first reported by Jeremy Johnson of UGAsports.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has independently confirmed.

Young Casario, a three-star defensive line prospect, attended Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school in far North Georgia.

The school put out a statement Friday evening stating that an unnamed student at the school had passed away following a “medical incident” on Friday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student,” read the statement from Rabun Gap Head of School Bob Ahrens. “Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving.