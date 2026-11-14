Skip to Main Content
UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football commit from Rabun Gap dies

Rabun Gap released statement Friday saying that a student had died after a ‘medical incident.’
Three-star DL prospect Marcellus Young Casario committed to Georgia back on June 15, 2026. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound future defensive end was born in Canada and played for boarding school power Rabun Gap in northeast Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Three-star DL prospect Marcellus Young Casario committed to Georgia back on June 15, 2026. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound future defensive end was born in Canada and played for boarding school power Rabun Gap in northeast Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Connor Riley
By

Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario died Friday.

The news was first reported by Jeremy Johnson of UGAsports.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has independently confirmed.

Young Casario, a three-star defensive line prospect, attended Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school in far North Georgia.

The school put out a statement Friday evening stating that an unnamed student at the school had passed away following a “medical incident” on Friday morning.

Related Story

“It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student,” read the statement from Rabun Gap Head of School Bob Ahrens. “Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving.

“The boarding student had a medical incident this morning. Rabun Gap immediately followed our emergency response protocols, and local emergency personnel responded, transferring the student to the hospital.”

No further details regarding the manner of death have been released.

Young Casario committed to Georgia in June. He is originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia. He spent his previous two seasons at Rabun Gap.

The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoff game between Rabun Gap and The Cannon School was canceled on Friday.