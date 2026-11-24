On Monday, the Falcons were back from their bye week. With seven games remaining and the team’s record 3-7, the postseason outlook is once again bleak. They will play at Minnesota on Sunday.
Matthews is the longest-tenured Falcon, dating back to his 2014 rookie season. He is the only team member who has been through all eight years of the postseason drought, which is closing in on a ninth season.
“It kind of goes without saying,” he said, standing by his locker. “The point of this game, this league, is win games, make it to the playoffs. We talk about that a lot.”
Matthews smiled, perhaps recognizing how that might sound about a team that is 3-7.
“But, it’s like, what are your options?” he asked. “You can complain about it and try to point fingers or you get to work and find a way to win. We have a locker room of guys who are willing to do that.”
At 34 and in his 13th season, Matthews is past his peak, but he’s also not the reason the Falcons are 3-7.
I suggested that continually fighting discouragement must be difficult, particularly given his investment. He has started in all but one of the Falcons’ games since his entry into the league, a total of 206 games.
His streak of 205 consecutive starts is a franchise record and the NFL’s longest among active players.
“Yeah,” Matthews said. “And you’ve got to keep doing that. You don’t have any other options. It’s kind of what you’ve got to do. I mean, you tell me — what can you do besides that?”
He didn’t say this defiantly, but with a smile and almost a shrug.
“But to this team’s credit, there’s no one on this team doing it,” he added.
It is the story of being a Falcon in the 2020s, not to mention a number of other decades.
It spoke a little bit to who Matthews is. Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has only been around Matthews since signing with the team in March. He seems to have figured him out.
“Unbelievable human being,” Tagovailoa told the AJC.
In his seventh season, Tagovailoa’s longest postseason absence to this point has been two seasons.
“Two years felt like a long time,” he said.
For Matthews, that’s a hiccup.
“I always think back to that San Francisco game where we put it together,” he said, referring to the Oct. 25 win over the previously undefeated 49ers. “We played a really good game and all three phases played well and complemented each other.”
The bye should be beneficial.
Going into the final seven games, Matthews said, “we kind of laid out some stuff that we really want to focus on getting better on. That’s what we want to focus on.”
What kind of stuff?
“I won’t go into too much detail and give away everything we’re talking about but – and I know you guys probably get sick of hearing this – it comes down to execution,” he said. “How do you execute? All 11 guys do their job well.”
Matthews is extremely well-compensated to persevere. It is a trait that has enabled him to play for as long as he has.
“Let’s put our heads down and go to work, do things the right way and that’s always the formula for success,” he said.
It would be nice if it eventually bore out.
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