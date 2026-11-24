Atlanta Falcons In another spiraling season, why Falcons OT Jake Mathews won’t complain Each year, the Falcons veteran left tackle said, there are indicators about how a team will shape up. Share Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) works during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Danny Karnik/AP)

By Ken Sugiura 13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Jake Matthews didn’t expect the season to turn out the way it has. Each year, the Falcons veteran left tackle said, there are indicators about how a team will shape up. “There’s never been a year where I’ve been like, ‘Ooh, we’re not going to be very good this year,’” Matthews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “I’ve never thought that.” When the Falcons went to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season, the training camp was really competitive, he said. “But I remember this season, our training camp was extremely competitive,” he said. And all Falcons fans let out a sigh.

Related Story NFC South rundown: Falcons ‘still in the race’ but trail Panthers by 2 games November 24, 2026 On Monday, the Falcons were back from their bye week. With seven games remaining and the team’s record 3-7, the postseason outlook is once again bleak. They will play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Matthews is the longest-tenured Falcon, dating back to his 2014 rookie season. He is the only team member who has been through all eight years of the postseason drought, which is closing in on a ninth season. “It kind of goes without saying,” he said, standing by his locker. “The point of this game, this league, is win games, make it to the playoffs. We talk about that a lot.” Matthews smiled, perhaps recognizing how that might sound about a team that is 3-7.

“But, it’s like, what are your options?” he asked. “You can complain about it and try to point fingers or you get to work and find a way to win. We have a locker room of guys who are willing to do that.”

Related Story How a busy bye week gave the Atlanta Falcons answers in ‘a bunch of areas’ November 23, 2026 At 34 and in his 13th season, Matthews is past his peak, but he’s also not the reason the Falcons are 3-7.

I suggested that continually fighting discouragement must be difficult, particularly given his investment. He has started in all but one of the Falcons’ games since his entry into the league, a total of 206 games. His streak of 205 consecutive starts is a franchise record and the NFL’s longest among active players. “Yeah,” Matthews said. “And you’ve got to keep doing that. You don’t have any other options. It’s kind of what you’ve got to do. I mean, you tell me — what can you do besides that?” He didn’t say this defiantly, but with a smile and almost a shrug.

“But to this team’s credit, there’s no one on this team doing it,” he added.

It is the story of being a Falcon in the 2020s, not to mention a number of other decades. It spoke a little bit to who Matthews is. Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has only been around Matthews since signing with the team in March. He seems to have figured him out. “Unbelievable human being,” Tagovailoa told the AJC. Related Story Jessie Bates III opens up on Falcons exit: ‘It was very, very tough’ November 22, 2026 In his seventh season, Tagovailoa’s longest postseason absence to this point has been two seasons. “Two years felt like a long time,” he said. For Matthews, that’s a hiccup.

“I always think back to that San Francisco game where we put it together,” he said, referring to the Oct. 25 win over the previously undefeated 49ers. “We played a really good game and all three phases played well and complemented each other.” The bye should be beneficial. Going into the final seven games, Matthews said, “we kind of laid out some stuff that we really want to focus on getting better on. That’s what we want to focus on.” What kind of stuff? “I won’t go into too much detail and give away everything we’re talking about but – and I know you guys probably get sick of hearing this – it comes down to execution,” he said. “How do you execute? All 11 guys do their job well.”